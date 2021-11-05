Bihar govt involved in running liquor syndicate, alleges RJD

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha on Friday slammed the Bihar Cheif Minister Nitish Kumar and alleged that a liquor syndicate is running in Bihar in which the state government is also involved.

The comments of the RJD leader came after 21 people, including 10 people in Bettiah and 11 people in Gopalganj, died due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

Speaking to ANI, RJD leader Jha said, "This is a liquor syndicate. Which has been run from the villages to the state capital. The liquor ban is just a drama. There are officials and bureaucrats in the system who are running this liquor syndicate."



"If people are dying and consuming the spurious liquor then it is the failure of the state government. There is no full stop on the ban, the officials of the state government is involved in this."

Earlier in the day, Kundan Kumar, District Magistrate, West Champaran had said, "10 people died in Bettiah due to the consumption of spurious liquor. Prima facie appears to be due to consumption of Prima facie it appears to be consumption of spurious liquor. There is a medical team present here."

Earlier on Friday, Bihar cabinet minister Janak Chamar had said he could sense a conspiracy in the recent deaths reportedly due to consumption of spurious liquor. (ANI)

