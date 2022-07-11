Bihar: Govt middle school in Gaya introduces uniform for teaching, non-teaching staffs

Gaya (Bihar) [India], July 11 (ANI): A government middle school in the Naxal-affected Banke Bazar block of Bihar's Gaya district has introduced a school uniform for all the teaching and non-teaching staff members besides the students.

The Principal of the school said that he decided to pay for the first set of uniforms from his private funds.





"We had a meeting with all the teachers, guards & cooks of the school where we decided that not only students but also the teaching and other staff should come to school in uniform. I decided to provide the first set of uniforms from my private funds so that there could be a feeling of equality among the students," Nageshwar Das, Principal said.

Notably, there is a colour code of dresses for staff at various positions. The teachers have been allotted the uniform of pink coloured shirt while the security guards with the blue-coloured shirt.

It has become the first government school in the district to have implemented the uniform in the premises. (ANI)

