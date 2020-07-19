Bihar Govt orders arrangement of paid isolation facilities at hotels for frontline workers

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Bihar Health Department has written to all chief medical officers in the State asking them to arrange paid isolation facilities at hotels for frontline workers including doctors (asymptomatic patients) if they don't have proper facilities for home isolation.

According to an order by the State Health Department on Saturday, Rs 4,000 will be paid by the health department per hotel room (including food) in Patna, Rs 3,000 in districts housing Mandal headquarters, and Rs 2,500 per hotel room in other districts. (ANI)

