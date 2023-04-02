Bihar: Govt, private schools to remain shut in Rohtas district till April 4

Rohtas (Bihar) [India], April 2 (ANI): In the wake of violent clashes that erupted during Ram Navami celebrations in Bihar, the Rohtas district administration on Sunday directed that all government and private schools will remain closed till April 4 in the district.

"All government and private schools are to remain closed till April 4 in Rohtas district in the wake of violence that erupted recently in the district's Sasaram town," the district administration said.

It further said that along with schools, all coaching institutes will also remain shut.

However, a total of 10 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been sent to Bihar after violent clashes.

Of these 10 companies (carrying approximately 1,000 personnel) includes four from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) one from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the rest from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the sources said.

Security has been beefed up following the re-eruption of clashes in the region that erupted on March 31 in Nalanda's Biharsharif and Sasaram in Rohtas district in Bihar.



The state police, however, tweeted that stringent action will be taken against those spreading rumours, and said that the situation in Nalanda's Biharsharif is completely normal. The police have further advised people to not believe in rumours.

Tension prevailed in Bihar even a day after Ram Navami as fresh violence was reported in Rohtas and Nalanda districts on Saturday, the police said.

In Nalanda's Biharsharif, one person was killed and several others injured after clashes broke out between two groups last evening, while six people were injured in a blast in Sasaram town of Rohtas district.

Nalanda Police on Sunday said more than 75 people were arrested in raids after a fresh clash erupted following violence during Ram Navami celebrations in the state.

Police have imposed prohibitory orders in Nalanda to maintain law and order in the region.

Clashes were first reported in the two districts on Friday.

The tension had been building since Thursday over taking out Ram Navami processions. By Friday afternoon, the tension spiralled into full-blown clashes, with the groups attacking each other with stones. (ANI)

