Bihar govt PWD engineer caught taking Rs 16 lakh bribe in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): An executive engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) was caught taking Rs 16 lakh as bribe red-handed by vigilance sleuths here on Monday morning.

Acting on a complaint, a vigilance team laid a trap and arrested Arvind Kumar, who is posted in Katihar, from his residence here while taking the bribe amount from a contractor, Vigilance Department SP Rajesh Kumar said.

The engineer allegedly demanded Rs 83 lakh bribe from the accountant of a construction firm to approve a tender worth Rs 83 crore.

The contractor had complained to the vigilance about the engineer's demand and officials of

the agency caught him red-handed while accepting Rs 16 lakh as the first instalment of Rs 80 lakh from his flat.

The engineer set the money on fire and tried to flush it. The vigilance sleuths collected the remains to the currency.

However, Kumar has denied having received any money and alleged that he was being framed in a false case. (ANI)

