Bihar govt resolves to provide employment to everyone within State: Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 30 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that the State government has resolved to provide employment opportunities to everyone within the State so they don't have to migrate to other places in search of work.

"It is the government's resolve to provide employment opportunities to everyone in Bihar itself. It will also expand the industry and trade here," CMO Bihar tweeted along with a short chip of Nitish Kumar in a press conference.

In the clip, Kumar can be heard saying that the Bihar government wishes to accommodate as many people as possible within the state.

"It is our wish that maximum number of people are accommodated within the state. It will benefit the people as well as the state. It will also help expand the industries and businesses, which will, in turn, create more employment opportunities to accommodate more people," he said.

Meanwhile Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been working to provide employment to migrant workers coming back to the State amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The State government has signed MOUs and ordered the formation of a 'Migration Commission' for the purpose of providing migrant workers with employment suited to their skills.

This comes as migrant workers, who were stranded in cities across the country, are being transported back to their home States in the face of lack of employment opportunities due to the coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)

