Bihar govt rubbishes reports on granting plots for MLA housing

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 02 (ANI): Bihar government on Friday termed as "baseless" reports that the it has decided to allot plots here for construction of houses for MLAs.

"The government has not received any such proposal nor has it plans to do allot any land for this purpose. This information is baseless and is a political conspiracy." Cooperatives minister Rana Randhir Singh.told the media.

Earlier in the day, the Parliamentary affairs minister Shrawan Kumar had responded to the issue by saying that the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was approached by the MLAs regarding the formation of a cooperative society.

"The MLAs had asked the Chief Minister for the formation of a cooperative society. Nothing concrete has emerged out of it yet," said Shrawan Kumar.

On being asked about the statement of the parliamentary affairs minister, Rana Randhir Singh said, "As he is the parliamentary affairs minister, the legislators may have given a proposal to him but no proposal has been received by the co-operative department."

There were reports in the media that the government had planned to allot plots for the housing of the MLAs by forming a cooperative society in the posh area of Ashiyana Nagar-Deegha road of Patna. (ANI)

