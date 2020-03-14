Bihar govt sent officials training at Rajgir on leave till March 31 due to coronavirus

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The Bihar government has ordered police officials training at Police Academy in Rajgir to go for leave till March 31 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The order in this regard was issued by the general administration in the Bihar government on Saturday.

According to the order, Police officials undergoing training at Bihar Police Academy in Rajgir are given leave till March 31 due to coronavirus. (ANI)

