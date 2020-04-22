Bihar govt suspends SDO who issued pass to BJP MLA to bring his daughter from Kota

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Bihar government on Tuesday suspended Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Nawada Sadar, Annu Kumar, who had issued an inter-state pass to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Anil Kumar to bring his daughter back from Rajasthan's Kota.

"To bring his daughter back from Rajasthan's Kota, MLA Anil Kumar had submitted his application to Annu Kumar, SDO of Nawada Sadar. A proper review of the application was not ensured by Annu Kumar and inter-state pass has been given to Anil Kumar. COVID-19 has been declared as an epidemic in Bihar under Epidemic Disease Act, 1987 and the country is under lockdown till May 3. There is no provision for granting inter-state pass except in extremely urgent cases during this period, but Kumar has given the permission for the same," the Bihar government order read.

The order read that during the COVID-19 pandemic, government officials are instructed to follow social distancing and lockdown measures strictly. Kumar has been found guilty of serious negligence and disciplinary action has been recommended against him.

The order informed that Kumar has been suspended for his irresponsible behaviour under Bihar Government rules. However, sustenance allowance will be provided to him.

This comes two days after BJP MLA Anil Singh brought his daughter to Patna from Kota amid lockdown.

Movement of all vehicles, except for those providing essential services and commodities, is prohibited during the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown, which was originally scheduled to continue till April 14, has been extended till May 3 keeping the rising number of COVID-19 cases in mind. (ANI)

