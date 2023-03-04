Bihar govt team to visit Tamil Nadu over "attacks" on migrants

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 4 (ANI): Amid pressure from the opposition over alleged attacks on migrants from Bihar in Tamil Nadu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has formed a four-member team which will be visiting Tamil Nadu on Saturday to take stock of the situation and will be submitting a report to the CM following their visit.

The four-member team includes D Balamurugan, Secretary, Rural Development, P Kanan, IPS (IG CID), Shree Alok, Special Secretary, Labour Department and an IPS officer.

The Bihar police on Friday claimed that the videos circulating on Social media showing alleged attacks on migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu are 'misleading'



"Bihar DGP has spoken to TN DGP. Other senior officers of the Bihar Police are in touch with senior officials of the Tamil Nadu Police. The Tamil Nadu Police has said that the said videos are fake and misleading," Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Patna, JS Gangwar told ANI.

"Videos of some old personal disputes were shot and it was published saying that it is against residents of Bihar. They have said that no such incident has taken place. Tamil Nadu Police is taking action continuously and providing protection," said Gangwar, ADG (HQ) Patna.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu clarified that the videos circulating on social media were false and "mischievous." (ANI)

