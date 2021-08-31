Bihar govt to introduce 'catch-up courses' for flood-affected students

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 31 (ANI): Bihar government has decided to introduce "catch-up" courses for flood-affected students in the state, said Bihar Education Minister Vijay Choudhary on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, the minister said that the move would ensure that students are on track with their studies once the schools reopen.

"We will start catch-up course for flood-affected areas because most of the schools in these areas are closed. I definitely had to do something so that the students do not suffer. That's why we decided to go ahead with catch-up courses. Earlier in corona times as well, we did the same," Choudhary told ANI.



"Water has entered most of the school premises including classrooms, so they are all closed. Now the big issue is, how students will study if schools remain closed for a long time. Even schools are unable to conduct online classes because the power supply has also been interrupted due to severe flooding," he added.

Speaking on Covid vaccination of the teaching and non-teaching staff, the minister said, "Majority of the teachers and non-teaching staff have got vaccinated and I appeal to the rest of the teaching and non-teaching staff to get themselves vaccinated."

Nearly 26 districts in Bihar have been affected by floods due to incessant rainfall including Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, and Patna.

School for classes 9-12 in the state reopened from August 7 while physical classes for students of 1-8 resumed from August 16. (ANI).

