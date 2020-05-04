Bihar govt to pay rail fare of stranded workers, students returning to state: Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 4 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that stranded people of Bihar, including migrants and students, coming back to the state via special trains will not have to pay for rail tickets and their fare will be paid by the state government.

"I want to thank the Centre for considering the suggestion to run special trains to send the people of Bihar, students and workers who are stranded in other states back. For all people of Bihar who are stranded in different parts of the country like students, migrant labours and tourists, the railways will bring them to Bihar and their fare will be paid by the state government," he said.

"Once they reach Bihar they will be kept in quarantine and after 14 days will be allowed to go back to their final destination. Everything will be paid by the Bihar government," he said.

"A quarantine centre has been set up here for them. All of them will be staying at the quarantine centre for 21 days. After which they will be given a minimum amount of Rs 1000 each. Under this scheme, Rs 1000 has been already given to 19 lakh people in the state." (ANI)