Bihar govt website hacked, hackers post message praising Pak

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The official website of the Bihar Education Department was hacked on Sunday, with hackers uploading messages in praise of Pakistan on the webpage.

"RootAyyildiz Turkish Hacker' claimed responsibility for hacking the website and posted messages in praise of Pakistan and Islam.

Soon after, the website was not accessible and displayed- Service Unavailable. HTTP Error 503 message.

The site has not been restored yet. (ANI)

