Bihar has started recording Omicron cases: Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 31 (ANI): The Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that Omicron infection has started in the state and has asked people to be careful and follow COVID-19 norms.



"At present, Bihar does not have an Omicron test facility. The report comes from Delhi", added the Bihar CM. The CM will hold a meeting with higher officials to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. "We are sitting with the top officials this evening on Omicron cases in Bihar. There will be a meeting on conducting of genome sequencing for Omicron test in Patna", added the CM.

He added that a lot of work is being done in Bihar for the upliftment of women and society which will also be discussed in today's meeting. (ANI)

