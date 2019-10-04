A boy rowing a boat in the stagnane water in Patna on Friday [Photo/ANI]
A boy rowing a boat in the stagnane water in Patna on Friday [Photo/ANI]

Bihar: Heavy rainfall, waterlogged roads continue to create havoc in Patna

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:55 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Heavy rainfall and waterlogged roads in Patna and its nearby regions have continued to halt the normal day-to-day life.
Many of them were wading through chest-deep waters to reach their respective places.
A child was also seen rowing the boat made of PVC pipe in Patliputra Colony. He told ANI that there is a marginal improvement in the condition as the rescue officials are making efforts to pump out water from their homes.
"I am rowing this boat to move out of my house. The government is providing us food and the security personnel are pumping out water from our houses," the child named Sunny Kumar said.
Narrating his ordeal, Rakesh Kumar, a local resident said that his family is moving out of Patna as there is no electricity and water supply from the past several days.
"No help was provided by the government. There is so much of water everywhere. From the past seven days, there no facility of water and electricity in our houses. I am going out of Patna today," he said.
Apart from Patna, low-lying areas like Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Gardani Bagh, Dak Bunglow and SK Puri have also0 submerged in water due to heavy rainfall.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Patna and its nearby regions are likley to receive more rainfall in the next two days.
The maximum and minimum temperature would be hovering around 24 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:12 IST

India won't join BRI, its concept won't apply to us: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday shot down speculations on whether India would copy China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), reiterating New Delhi's longstanding position on the project.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:59 IST

India has a new energy on foreign affairs: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday outlined India's contributions across the world and said New Delhi is willing to engage more with countries pertaining to different matters.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:46 IST

Bihar floods: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey chairs emergency...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Union State Health Minister Ashwani Choubey on Friday called for an emergency meeting of the doctors to deal with the possibility of the spread of diseases due to waterlogging in the state, triggered by heavy rainfall.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:42 IST

Rajnath invites investment from defence industry, says 'not...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asked the industries in the sector to come forward to achieve India's 5-trillion-dollar economy target, stating that his doors are open for everyone.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:32 IST

Pak missed chance to improve ties with India by not inviting...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad on Friday said Pakistan had missed another opportunity to improve relations with India by not sending an invite to the Centre for the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:30 IST

Maharashtra polls: Congress fields Hamlata Patil from Nashik...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Congress on Friday approved the candidature of Hamlata Ninad Patil from Nashik Central and Suresh Jagannath Thorat from Shirdi for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:24 IST

India moving into authoritarian state: Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the country is moving into "authoritarian state" and claimed of massive joblessness.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:20 IST

HAL trade union strike will be considered illegal, workmen to...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Friday said that the proposed indefinite strike by firm's trade union starting October 14, will tantamount to be "illegal" and workmen are bound to lose various company benefits if they go ahead with it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:18 IST

No hearing on Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid title suit tomorrow: SC

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday said that no hearing would take place tomorrow in Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid land (Title) dispute case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:16 IST

PMC Bank scam: HDIL Directors sent to police custody till Oct 9

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Promoters of debt-ridden Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan, accused in Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam, were sent to police custody till October 9 by the Esplanade Court.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:15 IST

Respect every language in our Constitution: BJD Acharya hits out...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): A day after actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan termed Hindi as 'a child in diapers' Vice President of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Prasanna Acharya on Friday said every language mentioned in the Constitution needs to be respected.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:14 IST

Nitish Kumar files nomination for JDU national president's post

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday filed his nomination for Janata Dal-United (JDU) national president's post.

Read More
iocl