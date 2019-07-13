Bihar: Heavy rains claim two lives, six districts severely affected

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 13 (ANI): As heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Bihar, two children have lost their lives in Kishanganj.

According to Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, Pratya Amrit, six districts have severely been affected due to the rising level of rivers following torrential rains.

These districts include Sheohar, Sitamarhi, North Champaran, Jaynagar in Madhubani, Araria, and Kishanganj.

"Two children have lost their lives in Kishanganj," he said.

Rescue and relief work is underway by the Disaster Management teams in various districts.

"People are being evacuated to safer places. We have constructed community kitchens for those who are unwilling to move from their houses," said Amrit.

He said around 16 community kitchens have been set up to provide meals to the people.

"We are following all standard operating procedures (SOPs). Accordingly, we are working on camp and medical facilities and animal protection. Also, an ex-gratia amount will be given to the deceased's family," he said. (ANI)

