Bihar hospital calls police after hundreds gathered for check-up amid COVID-19 scare

Muzzafarpur (Bihar) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The administration of Shrikrishna Medical College and Hospital here was on Tuesday faced with a difficult situation and had to call the police after hundreds of people gathered at the hospital for their medical check-up amid the coronavirus scare.

Most the people complained of fever and were coughing. They stood in long serpentine queues inside the hospital building, flouting the norms of social distancing in the wake of coronavirus spread.

"More than a thousand people gathered in the morning inside the hospital. The situation became very chaotic which is why we had to call the police. People were not adhering to the practice of social distancing," said Dr Sunil Kumar, SKMC Director.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' also laid emphasis on social distancing. He said that this practice is the most effective way of fighting against COVID-19 and by complying with the lockdown, people are not only protecting themselves from the deadly infection but also the others. (ANI)

