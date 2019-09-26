Representative Image
Representative Image

Bihar, HP likely to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 08:30 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that isolated places over Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.
The weather forecasting further predicted that few pockets of East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand are likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day.
"Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.
Squally weather is likely to prevail over south Gujarat coast. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas for the next couple of days. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 08:33 IST

AP: French business confederation meets ministers, seeks...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Members of MEDEF, a french business confederation visited the state capital here seeking to support trade, investments and technological cooperation in long term partnerships, according to a press release by the Chief Minister's office.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 08:26 IST

School, colleges to remain shut as heavy rain claims 7 lives in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): School and colleges will remain shut in five Tehsils as death toll due to floods following heavy rains mounted to seven in Pune on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 08:18 IST

J-K: Govt to establish degree, professional, administrative...

Jammu and Kashmir [India], Sept 26 (ANI): In a bid to uplift the education sector in the state, Jammu and Kashmir government will soon establish 16 degree and four professional colleges in the valley.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 06:47 IST

CBI officer probing Rakesh Asthana case applies for voluntary retirement

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): CBI officer Satish Dagar, who was investigating the corruption case against former special director Rakesh Asthana, has applied for the voluntary retirement, CBI spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 05:38 IST

Man gets electrocuted in Hyderabad, case registered

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): A 23-year-old fitness trainer died after he got electrocuted in Hyderabad's Madhapur area on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 05:16 IST

Elderly woman dies as wall collapses following heavy rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): An elderly woman died after a portion of her wall at her residence here collapsed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 05:11 IST

Five killed as wall collapses following heavy rain in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Five persons, including one child, were killed after a wall collapsed in Pune's Sahkarnagar area on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 05:11 IST

Hyderabad: Five arrested for impersonating as ACB officials

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The Telangana Police on Wednesday arrested five persons for allegedly impersonating as police officers and looting a businessman, here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 04:52 IST

Internal rift emerges in Bihar Mahagathbandhan, Cong to go solo...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): An internal rift has emerged within the Bihar Mahagathbandhan, which was formed to take on the NDA alliance in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 04:26 IST

Swami Chinmayanand's health condition stable, kept under observation

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The health condition of Swami Chinmayanand, who was arrested for allegedly raping a law student, is stable, the hospital said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 03:40 IST

Rift widens in Haryana Cong, Ashok Tanwar skips party meetings

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Even after the change of guards in Haryana Congress, the party a rift among the leaders of the state still persists.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 02:58 IST

Mehul Choksi a crook, Indian officials free to investigate him:...

New York (US), Sept 26 (ANI): Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Wednesday (local time) said that Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi is a "crook" and Indian officials are "free to interrogate him".

Read More
iocl