Bihar: IPS officer Aditya Kumar booked for possessing disproportionate assets

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 7 (ANI): Bihar State Vigilance Unit on Wednesday booked suspended IPS officer Aditya Kumar for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials said.

Aditya Kumar - a 2011-batch IPS officer, and the then Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police, has been booked under sections 13 (1) (b) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 1988, and 120 (B) of IPC for possession of disproportionate assets to the extent of Rs1.37 crore, an official statement from the state vigilance unit said.

Following the FIR, multiple teams of vigilance police have launched searches for Kumar in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.



"Searches are being conducted at the house/residential premises of the accused at Patna (Bihar), Ghaziabad and Meerut (UP) on the strength of a search warrant issued by the court of special judge vigilance, Patna," Nayyar Hasnain Khan, Additional Director General of Police, State Vigilance Unit (Patna), said in the statement.

"Further probe into the matter is on," it added.

Kumar was earlier also booked in connection to alleged misuse of High Court judges' names while dealing with senior officials regarding important decisions. Four people were arrested in connection with the case and sent to judicial custody. (ANI)

