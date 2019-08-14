An IPS officer, Ajay Verma was allegedly thrashed by a bike-borne miscreant and his companions in Patna. (Photo/ANI)
An IPS officer, Ajay Verma was allegedly thrashed by a bike-borne miscreant and his companions in Patna. (Photo/ANI)

Bihar: Ex-IPS Officer, his son thrashed by bike-borne miscreant, his companions

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:04 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A retired IPS officer Ajay Verma and his son were allegedly beaten up by a bike-borne miscreant along with his 50 companions here. 

According to Ajay's wife, the incident occurred near Patna Central School, in front of Shivam Convent, on Tuesday. The police are currently trying to identify the suspect. 

“A bike-borne miscreant rammed into our car which was parked by the roadside and we were sitting inside. When my son and husband got down of the car to talk to the boy, he started creating a ruckus," Ajay's wife told ANI. 

“Later he called at least 40 to 50 boys who were aggressively challenging us that they are not afraid of the police and police would not be able to do anything even if we call them. Later, an altercation ensued between the boys and my husband and son following which the accused thrashed both of them. They even vandalized our car and later they tried to flip it," she added.

The victims contacted the police by dialling 100 and many police officers including senior officers were informed regarding the incident but nobody turned up at the spot, she said. 

However, an FIR has been registered in this case. 

“When we approached the police, they said the incident spot doesn’t come under their jurisdiction. So the person in trouble should first Google and hunt for the particular police station in order to seek help. If we follow this time-consuming procedure, the person in trouble might fall into bigger trouble or might even die," Ajay's wife said. 

She further told that she has a video clip of the incident and pictures of the accused persons and the number of the bike. Still, she sternly believes that police won't do anything in this matter. (ANI)

 

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:31 IST

Greater Noida: Residents put-up missing MP, MLA posters to draw...

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Protesting against the alleged bad conditions of roads in their area, residents of Surajpur area in Gautam Buddha Nagar's Greater Noida have installed missing posters of local MLA and MP.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:08 IST

Jogging, yoga, birthday wishes, praises for PM - BJP MPs...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Being active on social media platforms is a usual affair for most people and our representatives are no different. An elite group of BJP's Lok Sabha lawmakers are actively sharing regular updates on the NaMo App, making Prime Minister Narendra Modi aware of their wo

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:44 IST

Delhi: One stabbed to death, two injured admitted to hospital...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): One boy was stabbed to death and two others were admitted to hospital with stab injuries, following a clash with another group in Patel Nagar area, Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:31 IST

Day after meeting kin of Sonbhadra victims, Priyanka says they...

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A day after meeting kin of Sonbhadra firing victims, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government stating that no police post was set up in Umbha village and residents are "living in fear".

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:08 IST

4 policemen suspended for allegedly beating five tribals, nobody...

Badwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Days after four personnel allegedly thrashed five people (tribals) in Alirajpur, Madhya Pradesh minister Bala Bachchan on Wednesday said that all four of them have been suspended as the government won't allow anyone to take law in their hands.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:37 IST

Maharashtra: Flood fury in Pune division claims 48 lives, 3 missing

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): At least 48 people have lost their lives while three persons are still missing across the flood-battered Pune division, Divisional Commissioner's office said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:26 IST

Allahabad: Bajrang Dal pledges for 'Akhand Bharat' on Pak I-Day

Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Allahabad's Bajrang Dal unit pledged for an 'Undivided India' while lighting up earthen lamps around a massive poster of 'Bharat Mata' to observe Pakistan Independence Day on late Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:13 IST

Maharashtra: Shripad Naik visits Western Naval Command in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Raksha Rajya Mantri (RRM) and Minister of State (MoS) for AYUSH, Shripad Naik on Wednesday, visited the Indian Navy's Western Naval Command in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:12 IST

Gujarat: Over 600 students unfurl National flag, Rakhi by...

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Ahead of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, which are to be celebrated on Thursday, as many as 670 students of a school in Surat formed a human chain by positioning themselves to form the 'Tricolour National Flag' and 'Rakhi'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:01 IST

Faridabad DCP shoots himself dead

Faridabad (Haryana) [India] Aug 14 (ANI): Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vikram Kapoor, allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:55 IST

Goa: Air India flight aborts landing at Dabolim airport due to...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Air India flight flying from Mumbai to Goa on Tuesday was forced to abort landing at the last minute as stray dogs were seen trespassing into the runway, a statement issued by the Navy said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:53 IST

Decision on Kashmir will escalate problems in valley, says...

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Criticising BJP ruled central government for its decision on the Kashmir issue, Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh asserted that it will further escalate the problems in the valley.

Read More
iocl