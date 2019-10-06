Bihar is flooded and BJP-JDU leaders are fighting like dogs and cats: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that instead of dealing with the grave situation arising out of waterlogging and floods in the capital city, JDU and BJP leaders are fighting among themselves like "dogs and cats".

"The state is flooded and the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has been the Chief Minister for the last 15 years, is only doing politics for self-promotion while BJP and JDU leaders are fighting among themselves like dogs and cats and have made Bihar a circus," Yadav told ANI.

"The ministers say that officials do not listen to them," he added.

"Chief Minister Kumar is responsible for this situation. He has completely failed and has fallen in the eyes of the people. Yet his conscience has not awakened. He should take the responsibility and resign on moral grounds," said Yadav.

Yadav said the Chief Minister and his government were squarely responsible for the deluge and not the "nature".

Yadav said that water pumps were not working, and drains were clogged. Though the water has started receding, many areas are flooded even after 10 days.

"There should be a serious investigation into these lapses and the responsibility should be fixed. Those guilty should be punished," added Yadav.

Chief Minister Kumar on Wednesday had claimed that climate change had caused floods in Patna.

"The change in climate has led to drought, sudden heavy rainfall and the present condition in Bihar. There were flash floods in 12-13 districts in July this year. Later, the water level in Ganga rose. Now, sudden heavy rainfall has flooded many areas in Patna," Kumar had said.

Over 70 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the state so far. (ANI)

