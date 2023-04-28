हिंदी खबर
Visuals from spot (Photo/ANI)
Visuals from spot (Photo/ANI)

Bihar: JD(U) leader Kailash Mahto shot dead in Katihar, probe underway

ANI | Updated: Apr 28, 2023 09:00 IST


Katihar (Bihar) [India], April 28 (ANI): Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Kailash Mahto was shot dead in Katihar, said the police on Friday.
"We have started an investigation and the accused will be arrested soon. Around 4-5 round of firing was done. Further details can only be given after post-mortem", Om Prakash, SDPO, Katihar told ANI.

According to the police, the incident took place in Katihar's Barari Police Station area.
Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl
footer close footer ads
footer close footer ads