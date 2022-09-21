Bihar: JDU MLC Dinesh Singh detained at Patna airport, IT team interrogates him for 3 hrs

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 21 (ANI): Janata Dal-United (JDU) MLC Dinesh Singh came out of Patna Airport after three hours after being detained for questioning by the Income Tax (IT) department.

MLC Dinesh Singh was detained at Patna Airport for around three hours after he was coming from Delhi.





The Income Tax Department was seen coming out of Patna Airport with a sealed suitcase. The officials refused to answer any questions regarding the matter.



MLC Dinesh Singh said that the Income Tax team had some questions for him and there was nothing to be found. He said that he will give further information the next morning, as he is not well.

"The income tax team asked whatever they wanted to, after which I left. They did not find anything, any money, as there was nothing to be found," said MLC Dinesh Singh. (ANI)

