Bihar: Journalist shot at by unidentified assailants in Madhubani

Madhubani (Bihar) [India], July 29 (ANI): A journalist on Sunday night was allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants in Madhubani's Pandaul here.

The victim has been identified as Pradeep Mandal, who was coming to Hati village from Pandaul when the incident took place.

Mandal has been referred to DMCH hospital for the treatment.

Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

