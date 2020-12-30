Bihar: Junior doctors' indefinite strike enters 8th day

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 30 (ANI): The junior doctors' indefinite strike in the government medical colleges and hospitals in Bihar, demanding rise in stipend, have entered the eighth day on Wednesday.

The health services of the government hospitals have suffered with the junior doctors on strike since December 23.



The patients and their attendants are facing issues as OPD, emergency and medical services in different wards of various hospitals are affected.

"My son had met with an accident but he was not attended. We are facing a lot of problems for last one week," kin of a patient said.

A meeting was held on Monday between authorities of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and the representatives of junior doctors but was in vain. However, the Bihar government is trying to persuade the striking junior doctors. (ANI)

