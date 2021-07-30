Bihar: Katihar Mayor Shivraj Paswan shot dead

Katihar (Bihar) [India], July 30 (ANI): Katihar Mayor Shivraj Paswan was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified criminals while he was returning home after completing his work on Thursday evening.

He succumbed to injuries on the way while he was being rushed to the hospital.



Speaking to reporters, Katihar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amar Kant Jha said, "The incident took place near the Santoshi Mandir Chowk area. Katihar Mayor was returning home after completing his work wherein two unidentified criminals fired three shots in his chest."

"While undergoing treatment at Katihar Medical College, the Mayor succumbed to injuries", the police official added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

