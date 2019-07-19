Bihar: Lightning claims eight lives in Nawada district

Nawada (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): Eight people including seven minors lost their lives due to a lightning strike in the district on Friday afternoon.

Nine other children also got injured in the incident and they are being treated at the Primary Health Centre of Kashichak.

The incident took place in the district's Dhanpur village. They were playing under a tree in the village when lightning struck them.

The deceased were identified as Nitish Manjhi (12), Ramesh Manjhi (26), Chote Manjhi (15), Ganesh Manjhi, Chotu Manjhi (8), Muni Lal (9), Monu Manjhi (15) and Pravesh Kumar (10).

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an aid of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of all the deceased. (ANI)

