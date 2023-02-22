Bihar: Locals pelt stones on policemen after youth's murder in Sitamarhi, 25 arrested

Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], February 22 (ANI): A group of locals pelted stones and attacked policemen in Sitamarhi district over the death of a youth in suspicious circumstances in the area, informed police officials.

The incident occured in the Bhitta village under the Pupri police station area of Sitamarhi on February 18.

According to a police official, Mukesh Sahni was found dead in a suspicious condition in Bhitta village on February 18, after which villagers became angry over the suspicious death of a youth and pelted stones at policemen and blocked the road.



Police reached the spot and tried to convince the people, during which people attacked them.

"We got information that in Pupri police station some villagers have blocked the road. When we were trying to convince the people, they pelted stones at us," the police added.

"An FIR against 54 people have been registered and police have arrested 25 people including 10 women and sent them to jail," added police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

