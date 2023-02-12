Bihar: Locals pelt stones, vandalise police station after youth's murder

Begusarai (Bihar) [India], February 12 (ANI): A group of locals of Begusarai pelted stones and attacked a police station on Saturday evening, over the death of a youth who was murdered a few days back in the area, informed police officials.

According to a police official, a murder case happened two days back, two people were sitting near a bonfire and one of them had an argument with a passerby.



"In heat of the moment, the passerby shot the man. The accused has been identified, FIR filed and stringent actions will be taken," said Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar.

"Some miscreants instigated the crowd and the crowd attacked the police station. Our reserve force has controlled the situation. In video footage, 2-3 boys have been identified and will be arrested according to SHO orders," said Yogendra Kumar.

He also added that some protesters broke the cars and tried to vandalize the police station.

"We got information that in Bhagwanpur police station some cars are parked. Protesters were sitting in the block office. People came inside and broke the cars, vandalized the police station," he said.

Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar said that raids are underway to arrest the accused.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

