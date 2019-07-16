Bihar: Locals protest after houses collapse due to water-logging

West Champaran (Bihar) [India], July 16 (ANI): Locals of Bagaha area here protested against the Municipal Corporation on Monday after several houses in the vicinity collapsed owing to water-logging caused due to incessant rains.

The protestors raised slogans of 'Municipality murdabad' denouncing the local authorities alleging inaction.

"Four people were injured recently when a wall in the locality collapsed. They are receiving treatment. It has been raining for the past four days. Water is entering our houses. We need the government's help," said Iqbal Miya, a villager.

A few houses in the region had collapsed after water entered their houses following days of continuous rain. The villagers are appealing the government and municipality to take action.

"My house collapsed after four days of non-stop rain. It was constructed merely 4-5 years ago," said another local.

Several districts in Bihar have been affected by floods and overflowing rivers due to incessant rain in the region.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting in the regard and directed officials to remain alert and reach out the help timely to the needy. (ANI)

