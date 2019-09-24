Residents here are forced to wade through knee-deep water in Bihar on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Residents here are forced to wade through knee-deep water in Bihar on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Bihar: Low-lying areas flooded due to rise in water level of River Ganga

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:59 IST

Lakhisarai (Bihar) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Low-lying areas in Lakhisarai district of Bihar have submerged owing to rise in the water level of Ganga River.
The residents are forced to wade through knee-deep water in order to reach from one place to another in the flood-affected region.
The water level of river Ganga is flowing above the danger mark and the locals alleged that the concerned officials are not providing any relief measures to the flood-affected victims.
"We are witnessing this kind of situation after 30 years. The water level of the river is above the danger mark. All the houses at low lying areas have been affected. The water has entered the houses and due to which diseases are spreading. Almost all the fields are destroyed and are giving a hard time to the farmers," a local suffering with the deluge said.
The local further claimed, "District administration has not taken any welfare step. They have not even visited the flood-affected areas."
Another local of Lakhisarai told ANI said, " The officials have made no arrangements and the entire village has drowned. We lost our home and now we have no house to stay in. As the water entered the houses we lost all our food material. Nobody is coming here to take stock of the situation. "
Incessant rains have led to a flood-like situation in the district with villages near the bank of Ganga river partially submerged in water.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bihar is likely to receive light rainfall with thunderstorm for the next week. (ANI)

