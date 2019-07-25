Bihar: Man arrested for gun possession at Patna airport

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 25 (ANI): The CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) on Thursday arrested a man at Patna airport after a country-made pistol was found in his luggage.

The man had hidden the pistol inside the lunch box. He had booked his ticket with IndiGo airlines and was suppose to fly to Delhi.

After being caught by the CISF for possessing a gun, the man was handed over to the local police.

The police is carrying out a thorough investigation into the matter. (ANI)

