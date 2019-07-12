Bihar: Man commits suicide in Nalanda police custody

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], July 12 (ANI): A man allegedly committed suicide in police custody in Nalanda Police station on Thursday. The man was brought to the police station for questioning in a kidnapping case.

AK Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Nalanda Police station, said, "We brought him for questioning with regard to the kidnapping of a girl and after interrogation we would have set him free. But he committed suicide by hanging himself. We immediately rushed him to the hospital for medical assistance but the doctor declared him dead."

An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the reason behind his death. (ANI)

