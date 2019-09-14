Krishna Kumar Singh distributed flowers to people who were driving without helmet or seat belt in Bihar's Patna on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Krishna Kumar Singh distributed flowers to people who were driving without helmet or seat belt in Bihar's Patna on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Bihar: Man distributes flowers urging people to follow traffic rules

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:52 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): In an attempt to spread awareness regarding the amended Motor Vehicle Act, a man distributed roses to people who were driving their respective vehicles without helmets or seat belts at the Kargil Chowk here on Saturday.
"I am requesting the people to follow traffic rules. They should wear helmets and seatbelts while driving. They should carry all the relevant documents while driving," the good samaritan Krishna Kumar Singh Kallu told ANI.
"However, the government should have given one-month ultimatum before introducing the new Motor Vehicle Act and an awareness campaign should have been done to avoid outcry in public regarding new rules," he added.
He further requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to order their officials to organise an awareness campaign for the public so that they can avoid paying hefty fines. (ANI)

