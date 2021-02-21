Bihar man held for supplying arms to terror outfit LeM chief

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 20 (ANI): A man from Bihar was arrested for his alleged links with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) commander Hidayaat Ullah Malik, police said on Saturday.

Malik, a resident of Shopian, was held from the Kunjwani area of Jammu on February 6.



One Javaid Alam Ansari has been arrested from Chapra, Bihar with the assistance of Anti- Terrorism Squad (ATS) Patna in connection with arms supply to arrested LeM commander Hidayaat Ullah Malik, informed Inspector of Jammu Police General Mukesh Singh.

Ansari supplied arms and ammunition to the LeM commander, he added.

An FIR has been registered against Ansari and further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

