Bihar man returns home when family was observing his Terahvin

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a 49-year-old man returned home on the day his family was observing his Terahvin (a ceremony conducted to mark the final day of mourning after the death of a person).

However, later it was revealed that Kumar, who is mentally-challenged, just went missing.

Kumar went missing on August 26 this year after which his family filed a complaint. A few days later, a body was found of an unidentified man near Gandak river here. The police sent the body for post-mortem at SKMCH. Kumar's father went to the hospital and claimed that the body is of his son. He brought the body with him and cremated it.

"On August 25, he went missing then we filed the report in the police. Later, we got to know about a body. We claimed the body as our son. We brought the body with us and cremated him. We are very happy now that he is back," Ram Sevak Thakur, father of Sanjeev Kumar told ANI. (ANI)

