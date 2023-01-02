Bihar: Man stabbed to death during scuffle; one arrested

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 2 (ANI): A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man to death during a scuffle here in Bihar's Vaishali area, Police said on Monday.

Vaishali SP, Manish said, "On the evening of December 30, this incident of a fight occurred at Desari police station. Two people, Shankar Ram and Krishna Kumar, had sustained injuries in the incident and were shifted to a hospital in Hajipur. Krishna Kumar passed away in the Hospital on December 31."

SP, Vaishali added, "Locals gave the names of a few people involved in the fight. Accused Muna has been arrested by police. We have started further investigation. There is no communal tension in the area. The situation is entirely peaceful."



As per the information, locals blocked the National Highway (122B) between Hajipur and Mahnar with the dead body, demanding justice and strict action against the culprits.

The kin of the deceased claimed that Krishna was stabbed to death by the accused following a six-month-old feud where the accused was alleged to have been involved in an eve-teasing case with the cousin sister of the deceased.

"There was a personal enmity going on. My brother had assaulted him (accused) for allegedly molesting our cousin sister six months ago. They had said that they would kill or stab him anywhere and at any time," kin of the deceased said.

More details awaited.(ANI)

