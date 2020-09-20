Bihar man who carved out 3 km-long canal receives tractor as gift

Gaya (Bihar) [India], September 20 (ANI): Laungi Bhuiyan, who carved out a three kilometres long canal to take rainwater coming down from nearby hills to fields of his village in Bihar's Gaya district received a Mahindra tractor free of cost on Saturday.

Siddhinath Vishwakarma, Mahindra dealer in the area told ANI, "Anand Mahindra saw a tweet of Laungi Bhuiyan and said I will be fortunate to give him a tractor. Following this, the area office received a mail to gift Laungi a tractor."



"I am fortunate to be a part of the moment. I feel proud to be a native of Gaya as people like Laungi live here," said Vishwakarma.

On receiving the tractor, Laungi said that he never dreamt of getting one. "I am very happy today."

Laungi had carved out a canal to take rainwater coming down from nearby hills to the fields of his village in Gaya's Lahthua area. (ANI)

