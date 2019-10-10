Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajiv Mishra talking to ANI on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajiv Mishra talking to ANI on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)

Bihar: Married woman gang-raped in Gaya, two arrested

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 07:14 IST

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): A married woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men at her own house in Gaya here.
Police have arrested two persons of the three accused.
"Two of the three accused have been arrested, efforts are on to nab the third one. We have registered a case. Further investigation is underway," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajiv Mishra told ANI on Wednesday.
According to the locals, the accused allegedly forcefully entered the house and gang-raped the woman on October 7. She is currently admitted to a local hospital, where she is receiving treatment. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 06:55 IST

Mumbai: Caretaker of Salman Khan's bungalow arrested in 1990 robbery case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The caretaker of Salman Khan's Gorai-based bungalow was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police in connection with a 1990 robbery case on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 06:33 IST

HDFC donates Rs 5 crore to Uttar Pradesh CM Relief Fund

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): HDFC Bank has donated Rs 5 crore to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 06:24 IST

Centre empanels 41 IAS officers as secretary, secretary equivalent

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Central government has empanelled 41 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of the 1988 to 1987 batch to hold secretary, secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 06:22 IST

First Global Challenge 2019: Mumbai teenage girls to represent...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Geared-Up Girls, a team of five girls between the age of 14 and 18 from different schools in Mumbai will represent India in a robotics competition, 'First Global Challenge 2019', to be held in Dubai from October 24 to October 27.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 06:11 IST

Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Haryana on Oct 14

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in the poll-bound state of Haryana on October 14, party sources said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 05:15 IST

Rajasthan: Police arrest one for raping minor after incident...

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Police have arrested one man for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl in Daudpur area of Alwar here after the incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the region.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 05:15 IST

Prosecution will be submitted against complainant for lodging...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Additional Director General (ADG, headquarters) Jitendra Kumar said that a prosecution under relevant sections will be submitted against the complainant who had lodged a false sedition case against 49 noted personalities who wrote a letter to Prime Minister N

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 04:43 IST

TSRTC strike: Adequate buses plying, actions against those...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Telangana Transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has said that an adequate number of buses are plying in the state and stringent action will be taken against those who collect tickets at a higher rate.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 04:03 IST

It's habit of Cong to make fun of Indian culture and Hindu...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan slammed the Congress for mocking Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performing 'Shastra Puja' and said it is the habit of Congress to make fun of Indian culture and Hindu beliefs.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 03:43 IST

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges Salman Khurshid to discuss issues...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has defended former party president Rahul Gandhi and urged Salman Khurshid to discuss all issues at party level.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 01:46 IST

J-K: Advisor to Guv reviews preparedness for upcoming board exams

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 10 : Advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik, Farooq Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the preparedness for the smooth conduct of upcoming annual examinations of 10th, 11th and 12th classes in Kashmir and winter zone of Jammu division.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 01:00 IST

Priyanka to supervise training workshop for new UP Cong unit...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): In an attempt to brace the newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress unit for the political battle in the state, General Secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will supervise a three-day training workshop for them.

Read More
iocl