Bihar Minister lauds govt for tackling flood situations in Mithila region

Madhubani (Bihar) [India], February 13 (ANI): Bihar Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha on Sunday lauded the developmental works carried out by the state government towards the Mithila region in tackling flood situations.

The Mithilanchal region includes Darbhanga, Madhubani, Samastipur and Sitamarhi in which crores of people live in thousands of villages. Almost every year, this section of the population faces floods following adverse weather conditions.

Jha, while speaking to ANI today at the Madhubani area in the region, said, "Bihar government is carrying out many activities in this regard. We are building a barrage in Jayanagar bordering Nepal and repairing the Kamla Balan bridge here.



The Minister spoke on the Kamala Multipurpose Project which would involve the construction of a storage dam on the Kamala River.

Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha said that due to the problem of floods every year, the dam was weakened over a period of time. "Many a time, in the Jayanagar area, the water followed out of control from the top of the dam and somewhere the piping broke and seepage happened. After that, water used to enter villages and a large number of people would get affected by it," he said.

On the other hand, Sanjay Jha slammed the Opposition for blaming the state government for their callous attitude in tackling floods.

"Constant questioning by the opposition does not bother us. Opposition is going weaker day by day. The Chief Minister also came here earlier and inspected the progress of the developmental works here. Today, I have come to see myself. We are working to reduce the impact of floods in the near future. Water Resources Department does good work. People are seeing all our work," he said. (ANI)

