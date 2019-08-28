Bihar Minister reiterates his claim 'Lord Shiva belonged to Bind caste'

Kaimur (Bihar) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Substantiating his claims made on Lord Shiva's caste by citing Hindi texts Shiva Puran, Mines and Geology Minister Braj Kishore Bind on Thursday asked that if Lord Krishna could be a Gwala, Lord Ram could be a Kshatriya, why can't Lord Shiva be a Bind?

"I have clearly stated that Lord Shankar belonged to the Bind caste. In order to substantiate my claims, I have cited that in Shiva Purana's para 4 of Chapter 36 in part 2, it is written that he was from Bind caste," Kishore said speaking to media persons here.

"Not only this, the ancient history of India says that there is a Hindi book NCS History. In para 4 of that book, author Vidyadhar Mahajan has said the same thing. This was even taught in MA classes," he said.

The State Minister said that as he received the information on Lord Shiva from the books, he thought to share it with society.

"If Lord Krishna could be a Gwala, Lord Ram could be a Kshatriya, why can't Lord Shiva be a Bind?" he asserted.

On Wednesday, Kishore at an event organised by Nonia-Bind-Beldar Mahasangh in Patna, had said: "Our history is very old. Do you know that Lord Shankar was from Bind caste?"

During his address, he also cited many Hindi texts to substantiate his claim.

Targeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state minister said those whose caste is about "2 per cent of the state's total population are ruling over 14 per cent."

"Our guardian Sushil Kumar Modi is present here. We want to say that the population of Bind society in Bihar is 14 per cent but those who are ruling are just 2 per cent of the total population," he said.

Last year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had courted controversy by claiming that Lord Hanuman was a Dalit, following which a legal notice was served to him by Rajasthan Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha president Suresh Mishra.

Mishra had alleged that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister called Lord Hanuman a Dalit merely for political benefits. (ANI)

