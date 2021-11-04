Bihar minister sees conspiracy in spurious liquor deaths

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 4 (ANI): Bihar cabinet minister Janak Chamar said on Thursday he could sense a conspiracy in the recent deaths reportedly due to consumption of spurious liquor.



Conspiracy on the pretext of spurious liquor can be seen. Those who consume it are poor. When action is taken and raids are done, the weak are nabbed. The weak get nabbed, the weak die. Unfortunate, said Minister Janak Chamar.

"We visited every bereaved family. T, the deceased can't be brought back but people are praying for those who are fighting for their lives in hospitals. I'm in touch with District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police and other officers concerned. Such things are happening, fear of police is not being seen," he added.

At least nine people died n Bihar's Gopalganj district after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, said Gopalganj District Magistrate Dr Nawal Kishor Choudhary on Thursday. (ANI)

