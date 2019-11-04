Bihar cabinet minister Bima Bharti
Bihar cabinet minister Bima Bharti

Bihar Minister's son beaten up for overtaking car, seeks immediate action

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 04:38 IST

Madhepura (Bihar) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Bihar cabinet minister Bima Bharti's son Raj Kumar was allegedly beaten up by a group of people for overtaking their car in Madhepura district on Sunday. Bharti has sought immediate action against the accused.
Bima's nephew, who was with Raj Kumar, was also allegedly beaten up by the people.
Narrating the incident, Bihar Sugarcane Industries Minister Bharti said, "These people hit my son with the butt of a rifle. I won't allow 'Yadav rule' in the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar."
She continued, "After reaching home, my son said that he was beaten up by Sushil Yadav's son and his nephew. Is there a ban on driving vehicles on the road in Bihar? Immediate action should be taken against the accused."
As per reports, Sushil Yadav is a former village head.
Prima facie, Bharti had gone to her parents' house for Chhath Puja. After the Chhath Puja, her son along with other members of the family was returning to home. While on his way, Raj Kumar allegedly overtook a car. Soon after that, the people in the other car stopped Kumar and allegedly started beating him up.
People has registered a case in this regard and is further investigating the matter. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 05:41 IST

UP: All schools in Baghpat to remain closed till Nov 5

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): All government and private schools in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday due to bad weather conditions.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 05:34 IST

Himachal: Police busts drug racket; 31 arrested including Nepali...

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Thirty-one people, including 12 Nepali nationals, were arrested after police busted a drug racket in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 05:28 IST

Delhi Odd-Even scheme to start today from 8 am

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): In a bid to control the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, Delhi Government's Odd-Even scheme will come into effect from today morning and will continue till November 15.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 03:28 IST

Mhadei water dispute: Goa CM-led all party delegation to meet...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will on Monday lead an all-party delegation to meet Union Minister Prakash Javadekar to oppose the issue of Mhadei River at every appropriate forum.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 03:28 IST

Rival politicians indulge in war of words over Delhi air pollution

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): As Delhiites are gasping for clean air, rival political parties have locked in a war of words with both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) indulging in a blame game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 02:02 IST

KCR blatantly lied on MV Act to divert attention: Telangana BJP...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Telangana unit on Sunday alleged state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for lying on Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 with regards to the ongoing Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) strike.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 01:59 IST

Cyclone Maha: Maharashtra govt issues 'heavy rain' warning starting Nov 6

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Maharashtra Government has issued heavy rain and thundershowers warning for north Konkan and north-central part of the state from November 6-8 due to cyclone 'Maha'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 01:11 IST

Congress delegation in North-East to assess ground reality...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Congress has sent a delegation of senior party leaders from Delhi to North-East states to take feedback on the issue of National Register for Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill from ground level.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:47 IST

Delhi: Electric vehicles exempted from Odd-Even restrictions

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): In a much relief to commuters, the Delhi Government on Sunday announced that electric vehicles will be exempted from the restrictions of Odd-Even scheme.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:34 IST

Delhi: Customer opens fire at shopkeepers in Seelampur, nabbed

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Two brothers, who run a toy shop in Seelampur area, were allegedly shot at by a customer on Sunday after a heated argument erupted between them over returning of a toy, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:31 IST

State of Congress won't have been this bad had Priyanka led...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Former aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Pankaj Shankar on Sunday said that the state of Congress would not have been so bad if Priyanka Gandhi had led the party.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:30 IST

Telangana: 3-day event showcasing Indian pets concluded on Sunday

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The three-day-long event to showcase some of the best Indian pets including dogs, cats, birds and fish concluded on Sunday in Hyderabad.

Read More
iocl