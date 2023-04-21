Bihar MLA Raju Singh files counter FIR after case lodged against him for 'assaulting' officials

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], April 21(ANI): Bihar Police has registered a case against Sahibganj MLA Raju Kumar Singh after a complaint was filed by Muzaffarpur's Paroo Block Circle officer (CO) and another government employee, alleging that the BJP MLA had assaulted them.

Singh, meanwhile, has filed a counter-complaint against the circle officer Anil Bhushan, accusing him of corruption.

Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendant of Police, Rakesh Kumar said on Thursday, "Muzaffarpur's Paroo block circle officer and revenue employee have accused BJP MLA Raju Singh of assaulting them. Cases have been filed from both sides. An investigation is being done."



According to the FIR, the incident took place on April 11 and his complaint circle office Anil Bhushan has alleged that besides physically attacking him the MLA had used casteist remarks and indecent language against him.

Singh has, however, denied the allegation stating that Circle Officer Anil Bhushan, who complained against him, was corrupt.

Singh said a case was registered against him "to save the corrupt". He also alleged that he raised questions to Anil Bhushan regarding non-payment of compensation in an incident of fire. The compensation was not paid despite an SDO order to pay compensation to those whose homes were gutted in the fire, Singh said.

The MLA said he has written to the District Magistrate against the Circle Officer. (ANI)

