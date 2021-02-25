Bihar MLA urges PM to bring population control law for country's benefit

Patna (Bihar) [India], February 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bihar Neeraj Bablu on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring population control law for the country's benefit.

He clarified that he was not targeting a particular group but was talking about the benefit of the whole country.

"Looking at how the country's population is increasing, the population control law should be brought in and implemented across the country. I urge Prime Minister to execute this. It would be for the country's benefit only and help in development," Bablu said.



"We are not targetting any particular group. We are saying this for the benefit of the whole country," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on several occasions, advocated for smaller families.

"There is a need to have greater discussion and awareness on population explosion. If you do proper family planning then you will naturally see that a smaller family can be happier, healthier and more content. The family will remain free from diseases with more resources," Prime Minister Modi had said while addressing the nation on 73rd Independence Day from the Red Fort in 2019. (ANI)

