Bihar: MLC elections held at 976 polling station become first major polls amid pandemic

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Member of Legislative Council elections for four graduate and teachers constituencies were conducted at 976 polling stations in 30 districts, out of total 38 districts of Bihar on Thursday.

This was the first major elections conducted during the period of a pandemic.



"Total number of electors in graduate's constituency is 4.06 lakh and teacher's constituency is 40,631. All measures directed by Election Commission of India were put in place for free, fair and safe elections at each polling station," informed an ECI official.

A four per cent increase in voting has been observed. The overall voting percentage in 2014 was 56.33 per cent which has increased to 60.58 per cent.

In the case of teachers' constituency, the increase is from 64 per cent to 72.5 per cent.

Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, and November 3 and 7, with the counting of votes to begin on November 10. (ANI)

