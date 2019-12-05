Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): A man said to be part of a group of six miscreants, who allegedly came to rob a bank, was caught and thrashed by a mob here on Wednesday.
The incident took place near the Gobarsahi Chowk.
On being informed, Police reached the spot and rescued the man from the mob. (ANI)
Bihar: Mob thrashes man for attempting to rob bank
ANI | Updated: Dec 05, 2019 10:10 IST
