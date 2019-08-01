Bihar: Months after their father's murder, two brothers shot dead in Hajipur

Vaishali (Bihar) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): In a shocking incident, two brothers were allegedly shot dead in Hajipur area here in the early hours of Thursday, months after their father was murdered over a land dispute.

"The two brothers - Chanchal Singh and Raj Roushan Singh - were murdered when they were sleeping on the terrace of a temple near their house after a blackout," said Assistant Sub-Inspector Ram Suresh.

According to the family of the victims, the brothers were a witness in the murder case of their father, who was also shot dead in May earlier this year over a land dispute.

"A case has been registered and we have arrested one person in the matter, however, the main accused are still absconding," Suresh said.

The family has accused Vivek Singh and Abhishek Singh, cousin brothers of the victim, along with three others in the double murder.

The two are also accused in the murder case of the father of the victims. (ANI)