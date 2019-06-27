Mother-daughter duo's heads tonsured for protesting molestation
Mother-daughter duo's heads tonsured for protesting molestation

Bihar: Mother-daughter duo's heads tonsured for protesting molestation, 2 arrested

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 13:33 IST

Vaishali (Bihar) [India], June 27 (ANI): In a shocking incident, heads of a woman and her daughter were tonsured by a group of men in Bihar's Vaishali allegedly after they protested a molestation attempt. Two men involved in the act have been arrested by police.
The incident took place on Wednesday in Bhagawanpur village of the district wherein five men barged into the duo's house when they were alone, and allegedly tried to molest them. Furious over their protest, the men beat them up with sticks, dragged them outside the house and shaved off their heads in front of the whole village, the victims said.
The men and the mother-daughter duo are from the same village.
Narrating her ordeal, the victims said they were mercilessly beaten by the men leading to injuries.
"We have been beaten very badly. I have injuries all over my body and my daughter too has some injuries, " the woman said.
Detailing the incident, the girl said, "I was alone with my mother around 6:30 in the evening when five men from the neighborhood forcefully entered the house and tried to molest me. When my mother and I protested, they started beating us with a stick and took us outside of the house."
An case has been registered at the Bhagwanpur Police Station and further investigation is underway.
"We have arrested two men till now and looking for the rest three accused in this case. The police is doing its best to give justice to the family and we assure the investigation will be completed soon," Sanjay Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Bhagwanpur Police station said.
A man named Khurshid, one out of the five, called a barber and shaved their heads, he added. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 14:02 IST

Disability pension of all ranks of armed forces to be exempt...

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): The Centre on Monday clarified that disability pension of all armed forces irrespective of rank shall continue to be exempt from income tax.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 13:53 IST

Kumaraswamy has 'lost his mental balance', says Prahlad Joshi

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Thursday slammed HD Kumaraswamy and said he had "lost his mental balance" after the Karnataka Chief Minister lashed out at workers of Yermarus Thermal Power staging a protest over wages in Raichur.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 13:46 IST

J-K: Blast takes place in Kulgam district

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): A blast took place in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 13:44 IST

FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets former PM Manmohan Singh at his...

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 13:28 IST

UP govt directs officials to reach office by 9 am

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials of the state government including district and police officials to reach their respective offices by 9 am at any cost, the state Chief Minister's Office said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 13:23 IST

J-K: Shah, Malik meet village heads in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik met village heads (sarpanch) in Srinagar on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 13:15 IST

Bihar encephalitis deaths: Indian Youth Congress, Bihar Congress...

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Members of the Indian Youth Congress and Bihar Congress unit on Thursday staged a demonstration near Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan's residence here over the deaths of children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 13:13 IST

SC to hear ex-AAP MLA's plea on disqualification notice on June 28

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear on June 28 a petition filed by a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Devender Sehrawat, challenging the disqualification notice issued to him by the Delhi Assembly Speaker under the anti-defection law for joining the BJP.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 13:11 IST

Defamation suit against Kejriwal: Court records statement of two...

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): A special court on Thursday recorded the statement of two witnesses in connection with a defamation suit filed by Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 13:10 IST

224 Sikh devotees leave for Pakistan on death anniversary of...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 27 (ANI): To commemorate the 180th Death Anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, a batch of 224 Sikh devotees from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) left for Pakistan in a special train from Attari Railway Station on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:51 IST

Delhi court defers consideration on chargesheet against godman...

New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI): A special court on Thursday deferred for the first week of July, consideration on a charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against self-styled godman Virendra Dev Dixit for allegedly raping a minor girl at his ashrams in Uttar Pradesh and Delh

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:48 IST

Ludhiana: Police seizes 5.5 kg opium from a person

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 27 (ANI): The Special Task Force Punjab on Thursday recovered 5.5 kg opium from a person here.

Read More
iocl