Bihar: Mother, daughter murdered in Danapur

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 27 (ANI): A mother and her daughter were brutally murdered in their residence in Danapur with a sharp weapon while their bodies were recovered by the police on Saturday.

Police recovered the dead bodies after reaching the spot. The locals are speculating that someone who may be a close relative to these women has committed the murder.

"The mother and daughter have been identified as Seema Devi and Pirotma Devi, respectively. They were residents of Gabhatal area under the Danapur police station limits," said City SP, Patna West Anubhav Kumar.

"The son of Seema Devi, Rishi Kumar, has given his statement concerning the case. He informed us that his mother and sister were murdered by a knife attack on their throats. The locals said that the murdered woman and her daughter were involved in disputes with their respective husbands," he added.

Further investigation is underway to nab the culprit. (ANI)

